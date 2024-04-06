Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

