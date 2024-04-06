Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 273,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,423,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,982 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

