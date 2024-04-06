Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $585,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,293 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $183.42 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average of $137.34.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

