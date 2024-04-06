Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.6% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,041,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.93 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

