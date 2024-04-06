Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.