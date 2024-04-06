Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $518.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $516.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

