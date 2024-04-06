Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $238.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $184.13 and a 12 month high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

