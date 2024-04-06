Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,412 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3056 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

