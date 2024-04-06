Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.67.

Shares of PLD opened at $124.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

