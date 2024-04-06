ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Stock Price Up 4.9%

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.46 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 8,426,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 24,079,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

