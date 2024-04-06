ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPXE opened at $110.98 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $86.12 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

About ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

