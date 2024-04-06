Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXN opened at $112.28 on Friday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $86.79 and a 1 year high of $113.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,523,000.

About Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.