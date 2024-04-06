ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Stock Price Down 5.7%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 337,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 370,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.53.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

