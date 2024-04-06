ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 15,291,153 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.4 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
