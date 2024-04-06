ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $10.62

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $10.33. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 15,291,153 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

