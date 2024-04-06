ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.47. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,857,235 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,458,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

