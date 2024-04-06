ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.47. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2,857,235 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
