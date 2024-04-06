Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.65

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.03), with a volume of 469051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.14 ($0.04).

Proteome Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.98.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

