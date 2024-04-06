Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Down 3%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.53. 202,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 808,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 160.91%. The business’s revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 265.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

