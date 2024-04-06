PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.27.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $185.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.91. PTC has a twelve month low of $120.62 and a twelve month high of $194.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in PTC by 53.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC by 162.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

