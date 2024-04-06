Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st.

PBYI opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $272.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.22 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 58.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,802,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

