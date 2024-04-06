Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.97 and last traded at $53.69. 861,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,898,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.37, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 61.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

