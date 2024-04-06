Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 296,071 shares traded.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

