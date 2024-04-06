Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.51

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as high as $3.51. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 296,071 shares traded.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
