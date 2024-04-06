Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.80

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 50408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.