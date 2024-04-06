Quanta Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $263.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $265.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 595 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $142,567.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

