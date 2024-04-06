Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 99% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and approximately $29.03 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014196 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00020616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,118.40 or 0.99917911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011037 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00127718 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

