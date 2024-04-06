QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Up 2.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 1,358,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,832,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $18,482,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 900,249 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.