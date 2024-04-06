QV Investors Inc. Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.62.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,031. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $420.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

