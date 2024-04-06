QV Investors Inc. Sells 670 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

