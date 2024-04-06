Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.79.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Radiant Logistics
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.