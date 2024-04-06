Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

In related news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at $58,529.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Radiant Logistics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

