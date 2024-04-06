Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $113.97 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000554 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005492 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012761 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,964,671,838 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

