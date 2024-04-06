Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSNW) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSNW – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 4,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 68,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08.

Rail Vision Company Profile

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

