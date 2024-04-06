Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. 4,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 32,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

