Rebecca Taub Sells 27,506 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) CMO Rebecca Taub sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $6,693,860.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 458,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,701,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rebecca Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Rebecca Taub sold 27,845 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.14, for a total value of $6,825,923.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $243.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $351.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,209,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 151,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

