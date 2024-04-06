Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $123.62

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.62 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.55). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 124.75 ($1.57), with a volume of 11,840 shares trading hands.

Redcentric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £199.00 million, a PE ratio of -6,287.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.63.

Get Redcentric alerts:

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Redcentric’s payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Redcentric

Redcentric Company Profile

In related news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 604,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £761,794.74 ($956,307.73). Insiders have purchased a total of 625,630 shares of company stock worth $78,871,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.