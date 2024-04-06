Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.52. 1,667,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,329,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

Several research firms have commented on RDFN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $736.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Redfin by 342.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 205,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 158,690 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Redfin by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,977,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 192,162 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 372,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

