Request Price Down 5.5% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, Request has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $156.93 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00014263 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00020845 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001554 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,761.00 or 1.00083617 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00127439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15825359 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,284,440.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

