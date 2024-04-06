Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $5,710,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $673.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $713.72. 1,541,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $728.42 and a 200-day moving average of $649.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $476.75 and a one year high of $787.08. The stock has a market cap of $316.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

