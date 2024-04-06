Reviewing Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF) & Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Macro Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MCESF – Get Free Report) and Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macro Enterprises and Antero Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream $1.04 billion 6.58 $371.79 million $0.77 18.56

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Macro Enterprises.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macro Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Antero Midstream 35.69% 19.96% 7.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Macro Enterprises and Antero Midstream, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macro Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Antero Midstream 2 3 2 0 2.00

Antero Midstream has a consensus price target of $12.70, suggesting a potential downside of 11.16%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than Macro Enterprises.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats Macro Enterprises on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macro Enterprises

Macro Enterprises Inc. provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada. Macro Enterprises Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Spiecapag Canada Corp.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

