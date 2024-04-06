RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives $38.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.89.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $491,696.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $800,974. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $32.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.65 million. Research analysts expect that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

