RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 3,908.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

