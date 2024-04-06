RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $16.23.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
