Riverview Trust Co Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Boit C F David now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

PEP traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,410,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

