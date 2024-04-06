Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Price Performance
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.