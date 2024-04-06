Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,903,971 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $787,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,514 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $194,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.