Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Militello sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $69,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,215.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,208 shares of company stock worth $9,220,239. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

