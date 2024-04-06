Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 495 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $2,055,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $73,461,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $13,773,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $440.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,512,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,918,384. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.78. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.