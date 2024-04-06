Roger Chen Sells 4,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00.

GDDY opened at $125.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.58. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $126.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

