Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROIV. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Roivant Sciences from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 27.79 and a current ratio of 27.79.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,624.14% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 96,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $1,058,694.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 532,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,786,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

