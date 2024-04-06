Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,545 shares of company stock worth $6,626,535. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,853,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,533,000 after acquiring an additional 380,409 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after buying an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,986,000 after buying an additional 622,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

