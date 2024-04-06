Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $137.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.