Roth Mkm Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $39.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

APA stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 3.27. APA has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that APA will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 90,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

