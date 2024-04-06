Roth Mkm Raises Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Price Target to $7.00

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Stock Up 8.2 %

Flora Growth stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.92. Flora Growth has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flora Growth by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 988,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 393,780 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flora Growth in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Flora Growth by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flora Growth during the second quarter worth $212,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

