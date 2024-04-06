Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.54

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5355 per share by the energy company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $6.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.60 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $992.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The energy company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 1,059.66% and a net margin of 96.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

